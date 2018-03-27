Cork representatives disappointed by decision not to expand City Bike Scheme

Local representatives in Cork have expressed their disappointment that the popular City Bike Scheme will not be extended to the suburbs.

The National Transport Authority has ruled it out, saying that the move would result in very significant increases in the cost of running the scheme.

Local Labour representative in Cork, Peter Horgan, believes it is necessary given the expansion of the city.

"I'm definitely not happy," he said.

"In 2019 we're about to see the largest expansion of the city region in over 50 years, and the Metropolitan area of Cork is going to need a bike system in the suburbs and in the surrounding parishes of the immediate city centre.

"We've over 73% of people commuting from Cork County to Cork City and within Cork City itself by car.

"We need to get people out of their cars and get them on to bikes."

