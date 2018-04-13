Cork pensioner's stroke may have caused fatal crash into petrol pump, inquest hears

By Olivia Kelleher

A pensioner lost her life after she apparently had a mini-stroke causing her to crash in to a petrol pump in a forecourt her inquest in Cork heard today.

Mother of three Eileen O'Connell (72) from Youghal, Co Cork was driving well under the speed limit as she entered a petrol forecourt at Kinsalebeg in Ardmore, Co Waterford at 3.25pm on July 13, 2017.

However, Cork Coroner's Court heard her vehicle veered to the right and collided with a petrol bomb causing a loud noise in the forecourt.

Investigating garda Colm O'Callaghan said that when he arrived he observed that a Mazda car had collided into a petrol pump. A paramedic who had been passing by heard the sound and rushed to the assistance of Mrs O'Connell. Eyewitnesses to the accident carefully removed the pensioner from her vehicle. She was in a distressed state and had incurred multiple injuries to her body.

Her husband Ned was contacted and he travelled by ambulance with her to Cork University Hospital.

However, she was pronounced dead there on the same day as her accident.

A neighbour Helen Wade said in a statement that she had met Mrs O'Connell in the shopping centre shortly before the accident and that she was "in great form and looked fabulous". They discussed going for coffee together in the near future.

An eyewitness to the crash, Patrick Troy, said the first he realised anything was wrong was when he heard "an unmerciful bang" in the forecourt. He said he thought the place was "going to blow up". When he went to assist Eileen, he noted that her seatbelt wasn't in the locked position.

Lee Motherway, an employee at the Applegreen forecourt, said he immediately hit the "stop petrol pumps" button which turned off the power. A paramedic and eyewitnesses managed to get Mrs O'Connell out of her car and the emergency services were contacted.

Eyewitness Chris Whelan, said he thought that the pensioner was dead. He reported that he was left "completely in shock" and was very concerned about the welfare of the motorist.

Garda John Walsh said that the speed limit in the area was 100kph and that Ms O'Connell appeared to be doing 60kmp in advance of the crash. There was evidence of no skidding or marks and the vehicle was in roadworthy condition with no mechanical faults. He said it appeared that the pensioner wasn't wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Conditions were good on the day of the accident and there was nothing to suggest that Eileen had been blinded by the light as she entered the forecourt.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, carried out a post-mortem on the deceased. She said the case of death was blunt force trauma to the head with tearing of the nerve fibres and thoracic injuries consistent with a road traffic accident.

She said it was her belief that Mrs O'Connell may have had a mini-stroke causing temporary loss of consciousness. This possibly led her to crash into the petrol pump without taking action to avoid the accident.

Dr Bolster said in all likelihood Mrs O'Connell had a transient ischemic attack (TIA). A TIA is a brief episode of neurological dysfunction caused by loss of blood flow in the brain, spinal cord or retina without tissue death. She said she couldn't speculate as to whether Mrs O'Connell took her seat belt off at the last minute having noted that she was becoming unwell.

A verdict of accidental death was recorded in the case. Coroner Philip Comyn extended his condolences to the O'Connell family following their tragic loss.

Mrs O'Connell was a popular grandmother of six. She lived at Monearmore in Youghal and was formerly of Liscarroll.