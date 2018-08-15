Cork pair overcome barriers to pick up Leaving Cert results

By Darragh Bermingham and Rob McNamara

Two Cork students have overcome significant hurdles to complete their Leaving Cert exams.

Students across the country are experiencing the delight of achieving their results but some were just as delighted to have the opportunity to complete the state exam in the first place.

Nagle Community School student, Keelyn Cotter was diagnosed with Leukemia in March 2016 when he was in sixth year.

Keelyn Cotter of Nagle Community College, Mahon.

He tried desperately to complete his Leaving Cert but required intensive treatment which prevented him from doing so.

“There was a tutor in CUH who was a great help with a lot of my subjects but it was too hard because my chemotherapy started clashing with oral exams so I had to take a year out,” Keelyn explained.

Two years later, The Mahon native collected his results in school today. “I'm delighted to have it all done,” he said.

I nearly didn't come back to school because all my friends had left at that stage but I'd great support from my family and the school so I did come back.

Keelyn is hoping to go on to study Electrical Engineering in CIT.

Daniel Maloney was born with Cystic Hygroma which is an abnormal growth that interfered with his airway and he had a Tracheostomy inserted at just two weeks old.

Daniel Maloney (aged 19), Carrignafoy Community College, Cobh.

He completed the Leaving Cert Applied course in CETB’s Carrignafoy Community College in Cobh and received his results today.

After successfully completing his Secondary School studies, the 19-year-old is progressing into further education next year, having accepted a place in St John’s College where he will study Creative Digital Media.

A version of this story originally appeared in the Evening Echo.