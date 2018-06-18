Cork native appointed new Bishop of Meath by Pope Francis

Pope Francis has appointed the Very Reverend Thomas Deenihan, a priest of the Diocese of Cork & Ross, as the new Bishop of Meath.

Bishop-elect Tom Deenihan is from Blackpool in Cork city.

Bishop-elect Tom Deenihan

Bishop Michael Smith, who is retiring from his post as Bishop of Meath, welcomed news of the appointment of his successor.

"I can assure Canon Tom that he will receive a warm welcome in the Diocese of Meath, where it has been my privilege to serve as Bishop among the priests, religious and lay people," he said.

Archbishop Eamon Martin offered his congratulations and support to Bishop-elect Deenihan.

"I offer my sincere congratulations and prayerful support to Bishop-elect Deenihan on what is a joyous day for him, his family, friends and for the faithful of the 69 parishes of Meath," said Archbishop Martin.

I also wish to express my deep gratitude to Bishop Michael Smith, Bishop Emeritus of Meath, the longest serving bishop in Ireland.

Bishop of Cork & Ross, John Buckley, added his good wishes for Bishop-elect Deenihan.

"I wish Canon Tom every joy, blessing and happiness in his new role as Bishop of Meath," said Bishop Buckley.

