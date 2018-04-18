Cork nana collects €25k prize before bringing grandson to zoo

There was no monkey business for a lucky Cork family who made the most of the sunshine in Dublin City today with a visit to the zoo just after they collected a winners cheque for a cool €25,000 from the National Lottery.

Carmel O’Leary from Cork won the €25,000 prize on a €10 All Cash Spectacular scratch card which she bought at the Spar store in Ballyphehane on the south side of Cork City.

"It’s just unbelievable! I treat myself to a scratch card every week but I never imagined winning a prize as big as this," said Carmel O’Leary.

Carmel O’Leary from Cork City is joined by her daughter Natasha at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin

"It is truly a lovely amount of money to win so I’m going to celebrate the day by treating my daughter and grandson with a nice trip to the zoo."

Discussing her spending plans for the €25,000 prize, the lucky Cork gran said she'll be making some home improvements and treating her family.

"I have been talking for years about getting a new kitchen at home so now I can finally make a few changes around the house which we have been putting off for years.

"Other than a few home improvements, the rest of the money will be put aside for the family while I’ll be putting the rest of it into a savings account for my grandson to enjoy when he’s older."

Meanwhile, Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot will roll to a guaranteed €130 million.

"It’s an incredible amount of money and we are really excited at the prospect of an Irish winner," said Dermot Griffin, CEO of the National Lottery.

The jackpot is a guaranteed €130 million and if the winner is one of our Irish players, this will be the highest prize ever won in the National Lottery’s 31 year history."

