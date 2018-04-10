Cork mum-of-four 'changed lanes at last minute' and collided with tractor on way home from cycle, inquest hears

By Olivia Kelleher

A beloved mother of four and respected former publican became lost while out cycling and was on her way back home when she changed lanes at the last minute and collided with a tractor at Carrigaline, Co Cork her inquest has heard.

Annette Carlos from Ardgrianmhar, Lake Road, Cobh went out for a cycle on the morning of September 13, 2017. Her daughter Nikki told Coroner for County Cork, Frank O'Connell, that she called her mother at lunchtime on the day of her death and she didn't answer.

Annette Carlos with her husband Michael, at the Roaring Donkey Bar, Cobh, which they previously managed. Picture: Denis Scannell

Ten minutes later Mrs Carlos phoned Nikki and said she had "got a bit lost". She assisted her mother with directions.

However, when called her mother at 1.30pm on the afternoon of the crash a female answered. She identified herself as a garda and told Ms Carlos that her mother had been in an accident on the N28 Cork/Ringaskiddy Road at Hillcrest in Carrigaline.

Nikki said her mother had got lost in the Carr's Hill area and that she had told her to turn around. She had directed her back to Shannon Park Roundabout.

Gardaí broke the news of the passing of Mrs Carlos to the relatives of the deceased at Carrigaline Garda Station in Co Cork.

In a statement read into the court eyewitness, Martin McAree, said when he went to assist the cyclist after the lunchtime crash she appeared to have had had her phone in her right hand.

He said it was his belief that the driver of the tractor had "no chance" as Mrs Carlos moved lanes at the last minute. He said that speed wasn't a factor and the tractor wasn't been driven erratically.

Eyewitness Craig Casey told the inquest that he saw Mrs Carlos shortly before the crash and that she looked "confused" .

Tractor driver Gary Kearney was found to be in possession of all the relevant driving licences. He was breathalysed for alcohol at the scene of the crash and the test came back negative.

He told the jury at the inquest in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork that he had driven in the area of the crash "hundreds of times".

He found himself behind Mrs Carlos in traffic and made no attempt to overtake her. He said he kept a "safe distance" from her and that she indicated that she was turning right and that she proceeded to go in to the right lane. He went in to the middle lane.

As he accelerated Mrs Carlos went in to the left lane. He said tragically the tractor "dragged her (Mrs Carlos) on to the road." He said the collision was unavoidable.

Alan O'Mahony was gardening in his house nearby when he heard the collision. He rushed out to offer assistance. He knelt down beside Mrs Carlos and he determined that she was losing a lot of blood. CPR was administered and paramedics called. A local GP pronounced Mrs Carlos dead at the scene. Mr O'Mahony observed that Mrs Carlos's phone was close by her hand.

The tractor and bicycle were forensically examined by technical inspectors. No defects were found in either vehicle. Forensic crash investigator, Garda Dermot Carroll, said skid marks on the road indicated that the tractor driver had attempted to avoid the cyclist. He said there was no indication that the tractor driver was travelling with his "foot to the floor".

Coroner Frank O'Connell said every indication seemed to point to the fact that the death was "accidental".

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a post-mortem on the deceased. She said that Mrs Carlos died of haemorrhage and shock consistent with a road traffic accident.

Mr O'Connell offered his sympathy to Mr Michael Carlos and his family following their tragic loss. He also commended the actions of those who has assisted at the scene. A verdict of accidental death was recorded by the jury.

Ms Carlos and her husband Michael formerly owned the Roaring Donkey Pub in Cobh before retiring in recent years.

She was originally from Co Offally and had run the pub from 1979 until her retirement four years ago. In an interview with the Irish Examiner newspaper in 2014 she said when she and Michael bought the pub it was a shop/pub and frequented by farmers who years ago used to tie their donkeys and carts outside the premises.

The Carlos family raised thousands of euro every year for charity during an annual fundraiser at the pub.

Mrs Carlos is survived by her husband and her children Marc, Nikki, Michael and Aideen.