Cork mother reveals how 'something told me to buy an extra line' which won her family €5.6m Lotto jackpot

A married couple from Co. Cork has described the euphoria which has gripped the coastal town of Crosshaven in the last few days after news of their €5,685,384 Lotto win last Saturday.

The young couple who wish to keep their win private told of their disbelief as they collected their cheque at National Lotto headquarters today.

The Cork mother said: “It has been an incredible week with all of the excitement and if we’re being honest, I still don’t think the magnitude of the €5.6 million win has sunk in yet.

"We’re going to get the all-important cheque into the bank and we will be taking a few weeks out to decide what the long-term plan is. We have a very young family so we will be very mindful of their futures when any decisions are made."

She bought her winning €7.50 Quick Pick ticket at the Centra Store in Crosshaven, but she admitted that things could have been very different were it not for her Mother-in-law’s insistence on receiving a delivery of fresh eggs on the day of the Lotto draw.

Lynch's store manager Conor Middleton celebrating earlier this week with staff Emily Russell, David Wilson, Grace O'Donovan, Greg O'Callaghan. Picture: Dan Linehan.

She said: “There were so many happy coincidences which have led us to this win, it’s just incredible when you think about it.

"I don’t usually play Lotto in the Centra Store in Crosshaven and I only called into the store because I was delivering eggs to my Mother-in-law.

Ever since Saturday night, she’s been taking all of the credit for the Lotto win – her and her lucky eggs.

She added that she regularly plays two lines each and every week for €5, but decided to do more last Saturday.

She said: "When I got to the till, something told me to buy an extra line and of course that was the lucky line which won us the €5.6 million. Somebody was definitely looking after me that day.”

As the family set in for a relaxing Saturday night, a swipe of the National Lottery mobile phone App ensured that they would have one of the best nights of their lives.

She said: “It all seems like a blur now. We were relaxing at home at around 9.30pm on Saturday night and my husband casually scanned our Lotto ticket on the National Lottery App and that’s when the madness started.

We got on our phones straight away and we rounded up all of our friends, neighbours and family and we celebrated into the small hours, it was such a magical night.

The happy couple also reiterated their hope of returning to normality and they have vowed to return to work after the Lotto celebrations have died down.

The winning wife said: “We would like to thank all of our friends and neighbours in Crosshaven in Co. Cork who have been a tremendous support to our family over the past number of days.

"We’ll allow ourselves a small bit of time to celebrate but we are particularly looking forward to settling back at home and work with the hope of returning to our normal lives as soon as possible.”