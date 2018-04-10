Cork mother and son win €44k Lotto prize using deceased father's lucky numbers

It was a bittersweet day for the Walsh family as they collected their Lotto prize of €44,109 won by playing their father's lucky numbers just four months after he passed away.

"It was always a dream for him to come to Dublin as a big Lotto winner," Anthony Walsh revealed. "We're fulfilling that dream here today."

Eileen Walsh and her son Anthony celebrate in the National Lottery Winners’ Room after they collected a Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €44,109.

Anthony decided to form a syndicate with his mother, Eileen, and to play his late father's, Jimmy's, lucky Lotto numbers after his death in December.

"There are seven of us in the family so his lucky Lotto numbers are a combination of our birthdays," Anthony said.

"He had been playing the same numbers for almost 30 years and although he did come close by matching 5 numbers a couple of times."

Anthony and Eileen were joined by their extended family as they visited National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today.

The winning tickets, that came within one number of winning the €2.9 million Lotto jackpot on April 4, was bought at the Glanmire Service Station in Cork.

At first, the Walsh family had no idea they had won anything.

"I called my mother the day after the draw to check to see if we had any numbers on the Lotto and she told me that we didn’t win," Anthony said.

"I brought the ticket into the local shop on Saturday to get it checked and all of a sudden I’ve been told that we’ve won over €40,000!

"Incredibly, that day marked four months since the passing of our dad and we just knew that he had a big part to play in all of this."

Anthony added that "our dad is definitely looking out for us."

