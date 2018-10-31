Cork man who suffered traumatic brain injury in the US out of intensive care

By Sarah Slater

A freak accident resulting in a young Cork man suffering a traumatic brain injury while in the US is now out of intensive care.

Liam O’Connell, 31, from Ballincollig had been working as a civil engineer in Vancouver, Canada, for the past eight years.

However, just over three weeks ago on October 5, Liam, affectionately known as Doug by friends, suffered serious head injuries after a freak accident involving an electric scooter while holidaying in Los Angeles, California.

Emergency services rushed him to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre in a critical condition. Doctors diagnosed him with a fractured skull, subdural bleeding and traumatic swelling of the brain.

Emergency surgery involving a decompressive craniectomy procedure, where a section of his skull was removed to relieve pressure on his brain was carried out by specialist medics.

The treatment forced Liam into a medically induced coma where he has also had to battle pneumonia and several other complications.

Posting an update on the fundraising page, The Fight of Liam (Doug’s) Life on crowdfunding site, gofundme.com, his friends said: “Firstly, thank you to everyone who has continued to donate to our campaign - such generous donations and words of support and encouragement will be so significant to Liam's road to full recovery.

“More great news received from Liam's Dad, Dave from Los Angeles. Liam 's progress (has) accelerated, so much so that doctors were able to move him out of the Intensive Care Unit and into his own room.

“Liam has also started to talk again which is a huge relief to his family and friends. Such great advancements mean that doctors have began to discuss moving Liam back to Vancouver via air ambulance in the coming days to continue his recovery there.

“As you can imagine, we are delighted with this latest update. Liam’s sister, Caitríona is travelling back to Los Angeles on Monday to be with Liam and his Dad.

"We can only hope that Liam's condition continues to improve day by day.”

Liam O’Connell (left) with his sister Catriona and younger brothers Eoin and Gearoid.

Almost €90,000 has been raised for the Corkman who has been described by close friend Cian O’Callaghan as being “a role model to his younger twin brothers Eoin and Gearoid, best friend to his older sister Caitríona, and loving son of Kathleen and Dave.

“Liam holds a remarkable love and respect for his family, and his extensive circle of friends is a true testament of his character.

“The O’Connell family are the epitome of a selfless, loving family and nothing could prepare them for such a tragic and devastating occurrence. We know how cherished Liam’s family are to him and understand that they will be a vital part of his recovery.”

Donations can be made on gofundme.com/fight-of-his-life-liam-doug.