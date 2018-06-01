Cork man who grabbed wife by the throat and threatened to kill children is jailed

By Ruaidhrí Giblin

A man who assaulted his wife and threatened to kill her and their four children in front of her has been sent to jail after the Court of Appeal found his wholly suspended sentence too lenient.

The 44-year-old man, whose details cannot be published to protect the identity of the children, had pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting his wife, causing her harm, in October 2012 and five separate counts of threatening to kill her and each of their four children at their rural Cork home on October 1, 2015.

He was given a three-year sentence suspended in its entirety by Judge Gerard O’Brien on July 28, 2017.

The Director of Public Prosecutions successfully sought a review of the man’s sentence on grounds that it was “unduly lenient” and he was accordingly sent to jail for 18 months by the Court of Appeal this afternoon.

Giving judgment in the three-judge court, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said the man had come home one evening and started shouting at his wife that he would kill her.

He grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against an old radio with a jagged aerial that cut her cheek.

Mr Justice Birmingham described the events surrounding the threats as a "truly awful offence". The children were aged between two and 15-years-old at the time.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard the man had said “Tonight is the night I’m going to kill the whole lot of ye. Actually, I am going to do them (the children) first and you (the wife) can watch and then I will come for you.”

The court heard the man took one of his children into the sitting room and closed the door behind him. There was a glass panel in the door and his wife saw him putting his hands on the boy’s shoulders before saying “I’m sorry”.

His wife managed to calm the situation to an extent and get the children out through a window.

Mr Justice Birmingham said victim impact reports from the man’s wife and eldest daughter made for “sad and distressing” reading.

He said the man had long-standing mental health issues and was seeing a counsellor over an extended period.

His wife reported that when he was seeing the counsellor and taking medication, life was brighter and things went quite well. But when he stopped going to counselling and stopped taking medication, he was a “very different person”.

After the events of October 2015, Mr Justice Birmingham said the man spent some five weeks as a hospital inpatient which saw some improvement. He was back in the family home for a period. However, early in 2016 there was a further deterioration and the relationship broke down at that stage.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed a prosecution in the District Court but the respective judge declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to the Circuit Court.

The Circuit Court judge chose five years as the headline sentence and discounted one year for the man’s lack of relevant previous convictions and another year for the early guilty plea.

He suspended the sentence in its entirety on condition the man maintain contact with mental health services. He said he hoped the whole family could get on with their lives and that bridges could be mended however that could happen.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Imelda Kelly BL, submitted that the suspension of the sentence in its entirety fell foul of other cases given the circumstances of these "very serious offences".

Ms Kelly said the DPP placed significant emphasis on the fact the 2012 assault was carried out while the man’s wife had a small baby in her arms. Another child was also present.

Ms Kelly took issue with a reference to the threats as being a "spontaneous outburst". The threats to kill were not "in any way fanciful" but were serious and taken "very seriously” by the man's wife and children.

She accepted that there were "psychological issues" and a significant history of mental health issues. However, the medical reports were not "clear cut" and one referred to the man’s lack of significant insight and a failure to show remorse, Ms Kelly said.

Mr Justice Birmingham said these were “very serious” offences which had to be met with a custodial sentence. He said the Circuit Court judge erred in holding that the case could be dealt with in any other way. He said the 2012 assault was “serious and nasty” and the 2015 incident was a “truly awful offence”.

He said three years imprisonment with the final 12 months suspended would not have been inappropriate.

However, conscious of the fact that time had moved on and that the court was sentencing somebody who felt they had “escaped” a sentence, the court imposed a sentence of three years imprisonment with final 18 months suspended.

Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice Alan Mahon and Mr Justice John Edwards, said the court would also restructure the sentence to include a 12-month concurrent term for the assault on his wife in 2012, which had merely been taken into consideration in the Circuit Court.

The man was required to enter into a good behaviour bond, to maintain contact with mental health services and to have no contact with his wife or children for three years unless expressly invited. The man undertook to be so bound.