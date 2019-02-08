Cork man receives two year suspended sentence for possession of child porn

A man in his 50s who was found to be in possession of 2,120 images of child pornography received a two year suspended sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today.

Det Garda Aonghus Cotter said that the home of Des Breen of Calderwood Road, Donnybrook, Douglas, Cork was searched on August 3rd, 2012 and his computer seized after he had been flagged by Interpol.

Although Mr Breen was found to be in possession of over 2,000 images the court heard that there was a duplication of a number of the same images.

Garda Cotter said that the case involved what he called 195 "unique images."

The images included nineteen images of girls under the age of 17 engaged in sexual activity, 71 images of girls under the age of seventeen exposing themselves sexually and 105 images of adult females with minors in photographs of a sexual nature.

Mr Breen (52) had pleaded guilty to a count of possession of child pornography contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act of 1998.

The particulars of the offence stated that on dates between and inclusive of the 6th of December 2011 and the 3rd of August 2012 at Calderwood Road Mr Breen knowingly had in his possession 2,120 images of child pornography.

The court heard that Mr Breen was arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station on the 20th of June 2017. He failed to make any admissions.

In August of 2017 he voluntarily presented to gardai and made full admissions about his downloading of child pornography. He told gardai that he was ashamed of his actions.

Defence counsel, Sinead Behan, said that Mr Breen had co operated fully with gardai. She stated that her client suffers with a number of health issues including Parkinson's disease.

He also has depression, anxiety and rheumatoid arthritis.

Mr Breen was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease a month after the items were seized from his house and the probe launched.

Mr Behan said her client was deeply remorseful for his actions. There was no suggestion that he shared the images.

She said her client was on suspension from work and that the case had taken a toll on his health.

She stressed that he had taken appropriate steps in terms of psychological intervention and recognised that it wasn't a victimless crime.

In sentencing Judge Sean O'Donnabhain described the offence as "serious."

Taking the early guilty plea into account and the low risk of re-offending he jailed Mr Breen for two years suspending the entirety of the sentence.