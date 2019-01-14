Cork man jailed for theft after stealing man's wallet during Mass

A man has been jailed for eight months for stealing the wallet of a man as he attended mass at St Augustine’s Church in Cork city.

Trevor O’Donoghue, 48, with an address at a flat at 15 Willow Court, Cross Douglas Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft whereby the card was used in two different shops within a short time of being stolen. Just over €100 was spent between the two ‘tap’ transactions.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “This poor man was attending mass and he took the card and used it.”

The judge imposed an eight-month sentence on O’Donoghue for using the card twice. He imposed another eight-month sentence to run concurrently on him for having heroin for his own use.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on March 30 a Polish man was attending evening mass at St Augustine’s Church on Washington Street, Cork.

“When he left at about 10pm he realised his wallet was missing. On further investigation, he could see his VISA debit card had been used at Centra on Grand Parade to a total of €67 and a further transaction to a value of €49 at Topaz, Frankfield.

“CCTV was viewed at these premises and Trevor O’Donoghue was clearly identified by gardaí.

“The first transaction was at 8.53pm and the last one at 10.10pm during which period of time the owner of the card did not have it in his possession and did not authorise any of these transactions.”

He pleaded guilty to two charges of theft arising out of this.

He also got an eight-month jail term for having heroin for his own use on January 26, 2018 when searched at the Bridewell garda station in respect of another alleged theft.

Sgt Kelleher said the accused had 44 previous theft convictions.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said the accused was taking every opportunity given to him in prison to address his addiction difficulties. “He hopes to come out of prison minus his addiction difficulties,” Mr Cuddigan said.