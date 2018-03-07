Cork man found guilty of IRA membership

A Cork man has today been found guilty by the Special Criminal Court of IRA membership, writes Daniel Hickey.

Sean Walsh (aged 51) of St John's Well, Fair Hill, Co Cork had denied membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh Na hÉireann, otherwise the IRA on December 14, 2016.

Previously, the court had heard evidence from Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin of his belief that Walsh was a member of the IRA on the date in question based on confidential information given to him.

Delivering judgement today, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Ann Ryan, said that the court accepted the Chief Supt's assurance that he would not have presented an opinion had he been in any doubt.

The court was satisfied he was a "careful and diligent witness", the judge said.

Mr Justice Hunt later added that there was "significant confirmation and support for the accuracy" of the Chief Supt McPolin's belief evidence.

Supporting evidence had been presented by Detective Sergeant Patrick Murphy, who had told the court there were a number of surveillance operations taking place at the time which focused on Walsh's activities.

The defendant met with his co-accused Joseph Walsh and Michael Gilmartin and a fourth man suspected of IRA membership at a house on Old Commons Road, Blackrock in Cork on November 29 and there was a second meeting between the men on December 6.

A fourth man, who was due to carry out work on the house, was shot dead by two assailants when he was walking towards Old Commons Road on December 7.

Det Sgt Murphy went to the house on Old Commons Road later that evening and conducted a search of the attic where he inspected a bag which contained two firearms, 14 rounds of ammunition, latex gloves and a black woolly hat. The hat contained a DNA profile which matched Walsh's DNA profile.

Det Sgt Murphy then received confidential information on December 14that a group calling itself the “New IRA” were to come into possession of firearms that evening.

Later, Michael Gilmartin was seen at a petrol station in Newtown in Cobh carrying a bag. Sean Walsh and Joseph Walsh then arrived in a gold-coloured Toyota Avensis and the three men had a long conversation before making their way to a house at Chestnut Drive, Cluain Ard, Newtown in Cobh.

Joseph Walsh was carrying the bag when he entered the house and the Armed Support Unit entered the premises shortly afterwards. Walsh was found in the bathroom and the two other men were in a child’s bedroom.

Det Sgt Murphy later inspected the bag which contained a sawn-off shotgun, a smaller bag with a Walther pistol and loose ammunition.

The court had also heard that Walsh was observed with Anthony Crowley on September 6, 2014. Crowley had been convicted before the Special Criminal Court in 2005 for unlawful possession of firearms.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on March 16.