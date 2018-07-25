Cork man, 85, commended for bravery in fighting off two burglars

An 85-year-old Cork man has revealed how he fought off two burglars during a burglary at his home.

Michael Ring, who is originally from Innishannon Co. Cork, spoke today of how he was attacked by two men during a burglary at his home in Luton recently.

Speaking on RTE's Liveline show today, Michael said his house was burgled on two separate occasions, the first occurring some months ago, not too long after the death of his wife.

During that break-in, his late wife's collection of jewelry was taken as was £500 pounds from Michael's wallet. They also attempted but failed to break into a safe.

"The police said they would be back for that (the safe)....that's why I was prepared the next time they came back."

Some weeks later Michael heard glass smashing in his conservatory at 5am in the morning.

Generic image of burglar breaking into a home

He told Joe Duffy how he went downstairs to find two men in the house and was forced to physically confront them.

Michael was badly injured in the ensuing melee, receiving strikes to both his head and chest and also having his wrists slit with a Stanley knife.

Michael's granddaughter, who had been staying with him since the first break in, alerted the police just as both men escaped the scene.

"I'm sure I wouldn't be talking to you today if my granddaughter hadn't been staying with me that night."

The two men were sentenced to 14 and 12 years for burglary and causing grievous bodily harm with intent last Friday in Luton. The judge commended the bravery and conduct of Michael Ring on the night.

Listen to the full interview below.

- Digital Desk