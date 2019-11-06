Cork man, 24, with cerebral palsy goes to court seeking final multi-million lump sum payment

A 24-year-old man with cerebral palsy who had sued over the circumstances of his birth at a Cork hospital has gone to court to seek a once-off, multi-million lump sum payment in final settlement of his case.

Connor Corroon from Mallow, Cork, who has already received interim settlements totalling almost €4m is now asking the court to assess his future care needs.

His counsel David Holland SC told Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon, according to Connor’s side the care bill alone for the rest of his life would be in the region of €15m and is estimated at about €8m by the other side.

“There are many millions involved. We urge a lump sum payment on the court,” Counsel said.

Mr Holland said the advice available to them is that indexation would ensure an annual periodic payment “will get more and more insufficient over time.”

Nine years ago Connor Corroon’s case was the first to be adjourned in the High Court as it was hoped new legislation would be put in place to allow for periodic payments. The legislation was brought in but the Corroons contend the annual payment could turn out to be insufficient over time.

Counsel said the family has also found the “burden of coming to court intolerable and horribly intrusive.”

Connor of Copstown, Mallow, Co Cork, the High Court previously heard, suffered catastrophic injuries when he was born at City General Hospital, Cork, in 1995 and is permanently disabled, cannot speak and will require care for the rest of his life.

Connor, through his mother Judith Mary Corroon, Copstown, Mallow, Co Cork, had sued City General Hospital of Infirmary Road, Cork, over the circumstances of Connor’s birth on February 6, 1995. Liability was conceded and the case is before the court for assessment of damages only.

Today, counsel for the Corroons, David Holland SC instructed by Cantillon Solicitors told the court Connor had dyskinetic cerebral palsy affecting all four limbs.

Connor, he said, wants a lump sum payment rather than annual periodic payments. Counsel said the lump sum final payment is the “less bad option” and the advice is that the annual periodic payment over time may no longer be adequate to protect Connor.

Counsel said the State seeks to impose an annual periodic payment. Counsel said Connor is a remarkable man who is brave and ambitious.

He said Connor’s view is he is not disabled and he has encouraged himself to make the most of life.

The case before Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon continues.