Cork grandad wins €50,000 scratch card prize

Four people claimed an astonishing €175,000 in scratch card prizes from the National Lottery today.

One of the biggest winners was Teddy Corcoran, a newly turned pensioner from Clonakilty in Co Cork, who won the top prize of €50,000 prize on a €5 All Cash Platinum scratch card which he bought at his local Spar store in Clonakilty.

The former construction worker said he will spend some of his winnings on a holiday of a lifetime to Australia - while he has also set his sights on a top of the range BMW sports car.

"What a win it is, it’s just unbelievable! I only officially became a pensioner last week after I turned 66 and I never in my wildest dreams would have expected to be prolonging those celebrations in National Lottery offices while toasting a massive win like this," he said.

The win gives us a lot of freedom that’s for sure. We have a big family gathering organised in Australia next year which we were going to miss out on but not anymore.

"I’ll definitely allow myself one big treat to celebrate the win properly. My one and only weakness in life is cars! I have had my eye on a nice BMW for some time so I’ll be rewarding myself as a belated birthday present and after that I will obviously be looking after my children and grandchildren."

Teddy celebrated his €50,000 win with his wife Marion and his extended family.

Teddy Corcoran and his wife, Marion from Clonakilty, Co Cork

And another €50,000 Scratch Card winner was a Cork woman whose horoscope predicted that she would “come into money” this summer.

The delighted lady claimed the top prize on a Bingo Times 10 scratch card which she bought in the Eason store at the Douglas Shopping Centre in Cork city.

"I had the scratch card at home and didn’t check it for a few weeks. I simply could not believe my luck when I did." he said.

I will bring my best friend away on a holiday first and then will see how I will spend my winnings.

A Dublin womanw as another top prize winner of the €5 Bingo Times 10 scratch.

She purchased her scratch card at the Centra Store in Killinarden in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

A winner from Kilkenny spoke of her shock as she sat down to have a cup of coffee and realised she had won €25,000.

The woman, who lives in Kilkenny, bought her winning All Cash Platinum scratch card in the Happy Times shop in the Square Market Cross shopping centre on Kilkenny’s High Street.

She then went to the nearby Kilkenny Café to scratch her card and have a cappuccino and some ‘me’ time.

“I got such a huge surprise and the first thing I did was jump straight up – I barely touched the coffee and I went to the Post Office and handed it to a man behind the counter so he could double check," she said.

"He said that yes, I was after winning twenty five grand.

Even though I am looking at the cheque in my hands I still cannot believe my luck.

With her winnings, the woman plans to take a summer holiday with her husband and is going to “give a few bob” to her children.

Digital Desk