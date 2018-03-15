Cork girl with cerebral palsy agrees €1.7m interim payout from HSE

A nine-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who has sued over the circumstances of her birth at Cork University Maternity Hospital has settled her action against the HSE with an interim payout of €1.7m, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

Holly Corrigan, who has a twin sister, was born first and is spastic quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy. Her sister Katie, who was born by caesarean section 18 minutes later, is healthy, her Counsel Dr John O'Mahony SC told the High Court.

The twin sisters who were due to be delivered in June 2008 were born premature, 12 weeks earlier than expected, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told.

Counsel said it was their case that Holly should have been delivered by caesarean section like her sister.

The twin girls, Dr O'Mahony said, are now nine years of age and will be 10 next week.

Holly Corrigan, Dun Eoin, Ballinrea Road, Carrigaline, Co Cork had, through her mother Victoria Corrigan, sued the HSE over the circumstances of her birth at Cork University Maternity Hospital on March 20, 2008.

It was claimed Holly’s delivery was extremely traumatic and fraught with shock, tension, anxiety and panic for the baby and her parents.

The registrar who delivered the babies, it was alleged, was visibly distressed both prior to and during the delivery procedure. It was further claimed Holly was rendered into unnecessary distress and was left severely neurologically compromised and disabled.

Holly was in the neo-natal intensive care for three months after her birth and at one stage had to have a shunt inserted. It was claimed that on the day after the operation Holly was the victim of an alleged massive morphine overdose where a 24-hour dosage was administered in 24 minutes and, as a result, she became extremely unwell and was unable to breathe unassisted and remained sedated for a further two days.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to carry out an emergency caesarean section for Holly and an alleged failure to carry out an emergency caesarean as directed given the explicit instruction of the Corrigan's private consultant.

There was it was further claimed an alleged failure to summon competent assistance in a timely fashion and an alleged failure to seek appropriate expert advice from the consultant in time or at all.

There was, it was claimed, an alleged failure to ensure the person performing the delivery of the twins had the requisite skills and knowledge.The claims were denied.

Dr O'Mahony SC said an expert on the other side would have contended if Holly been delivered by caesarean section she may still have had impairment.

He said Holly goes to the same school as her sister Katie and they are in fourth class. Counsels aid the little girl has a very devoted set of parents and every possible thing imaginable has been done by the Corrigans to enhance the life of their daughter.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Cross said it was a good one and he congratulated the Corrigans for the care they have given their daughter.

The interim settlement is for five years when the case will come back before the court and her future care needs will be assessed.