Cork Gardaí search for missing teenager Jordan O’Driscoll

Gardaí have appealed to the public for help in tracing missing Cork teenager Jordan O’Driscoll.

The 16-year-old was last seen at 11am last Saturday in Tralee, Co Kerry.

Jordan is described as 5 feet, 3 inches height, of slim build, with brown hair and has a piercing in his left ear.

When last seen, he was wearing a white shirt with black stripes, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information as to his whereabouts to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

