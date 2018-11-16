Cork gardaí appeal for witnesses after car driven on wrong side of dual carriageway

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in Ballincollig.

A car was seen travelling west to east on the wrong side of the dual carriageway on the N22 on Monday, November 5.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have seen this car on the Ballincollig bypass or any approach roads between 6.30am and 6.45am to contact them.

People who were travelling in cars, taxis or trucks with dash cams and who may have footage are also asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

The incident occurred on the Ballincollig bypass. Photo: Denis Minihane

Digital Desk