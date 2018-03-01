Cork city upgrades weather alert level as Storm Emma due to make landfall

Cork City Council has advised that it has upgraded its Severe Weather Alert to level 3 status and it has activated its Crisis Management Team.

The team will meet on an ongoing basis to monitor developments in relation to the severe weather event.

The Council has been in contact with the emergency housing providers to ensure that the needs of those who require assistance are met during the Red Status weather warning.

Members of the public are reminded to look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours throughout the severe weather.

The risk of Tidal flooding continues to be monitored and there remains a risk of tidal flooding in the following low lying areas: Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Mathew Quay, Fr. Mathew Street, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Lavitts Quay, Kyrls Street, Kyrls Quay, Crosses Green, Sharman Crawford St and Wandesford Quay.

Weather and surge conditions are not expected to be as severe as had originally been expected and so the level of risk is much lower in the following areas: South Mall, Lapps Quay, McSwiney Quay, Albert Quay, Kennedy Quay, Proby’s Quay, French’s Quay, Lancaster Quay, Sullivan’s Quay and Lower Glanmire Road.

A number of road closures and traffic restrictions will be put in place. Any restrictions will be eased as appropriate.

The Council do not propose to issue sandbags however a limited stock of gel-bags are available for collection at the Council Depot at Anglesea Terrace until 1pm today.

Weather conditions are forecasted to deteriorate significantly from around 4pm this afternoon, with severe blizzards forecasted to hit the southern part of the country. All members of the public are strongly urged not to venture out after 4pm until at the very earliest 12 noon tomorrow as conditions are likely to be extremely dangerous.

