Cork City Marathon traffic updates for Cork city and surrounding areas

Here are the latest traffic updates for Cork city and the surrounding areas during the Cork City Marathon today.

AREA: CITY CENTRE

Street/Road Closures:

  • St Patrick’s Street - 5.30am - 6pm
  • North Main Street - 10am – 3pm
  • Adelaide Street - 10am – 3pm
  • Kyle’s Street - 10am – 3pm
  • Castle Street - 8am – 3pm
  • Cornmarket Street - 8am – 3pm
  • Liberty Street to NMS (Access from Washington St to Grattan Street via Liberty St, open all day) - 10am – 3.30pm
  • Washington Street - closed 8–9.30am, after that, there’s inbound access to Grand Parade but no left turn to Patrick’s St. until 6.30pm
  • Grand Parade - 8–9.30am
  • South Mall - 8–9.30am
  • Parnell Place - 8–9.30am
  • Merchants Quay - until 10am
  • Lavitt’s Quay - until 10am
  • Coal Quay/Kyrl’s Quay - Stop-Go in operation at North Gate Bridge inbound and outbound from 10.30am – 3pm. EXPECT DELAYS
  • North Mall - inbound only until 3pm
  • North Gate Bridge - Stop-Go in operation at North Gate Bridge inbound and outbound from 10.30am – 3pm. EXPECT DELAYS
  • Pope’s Quay - restricted until 10am
  • Carroll’s Quay - until 10.30am
  • Blackpool: Blackpool Village - until 10am

AREA: EAST QUAYS; TIVOLI & GLANMIRE; TUNNEL; SOUTH RING ROAD;

TURNERS CROSS; BALLYPHEHANE

  • St Patrick’s Quay, Horgan’s Quay & Water Street - until 11am
  • Dunkettle Roundabout & Interchange - restricted until 12pm
  • Lower Glanmire Road - until 12noon
  • Silversprings Dual Carriageway - INBOUND - CLOSED 7.30am – 12pm
  • Silversprings Dual Carriageway - OUTBOUND - OPEN ALL DAY
  • Jack Lynch Tunnel - OPEN ALL DAY but contra- flow until 12. EXPECT DELAYS
  • South Ring Road, Mahon Interchange, northbound - down to one lane until 12noon
  • Skehard Road - east - until 12pm
  • Castle Road - restricted access for residents only until 12pm
  • Centre Park Road - until 12.30pm
  • Victoria Road n- until 12.30pm
  • South City Link Road/N27 - OPEN ALL DAY but contra- flow until 12.30pm. EXPECT DELAY
  • TURNERS CROSS - No traffic at junction until 1pm
  • Access to Christ the King Church from Douglas direction is via Cross Douglas Road & Capwell Road carpark. Restricted access from Evergreen Road
  • BALLYPHEHANE/THELOUGH & surrounding areas - General restrictions and delays 9.30am – 1.30pm
  • Curragh Road, Tramore Road & Lower Friars Walk - 9.30am – 1pm
  • Connolly Road - full length -9.30am – 1.30pm

AREA: GLASHEEN; WILTON; MODEL FARM ROAD

  • Pearse Road, local traffic only - 9.30am – 1.30pm
  • Stop/Go at Connolly Road and Pouladuff Road. EXPECT DELAYS between 10am-1pm
  • Tory Top Road - 9.30am – 1.30pm Stop/Go at roundabout. EXPECT delays between 10am – 1pm
  • Tory Top Park, McDermott Place -10am – 1.30pm
  • HARTLAND’S Avenue - 10am – 1.30pm
  • Glasheen Road - OPEN but with stop/go at Dorgan’s Road junction. EXPECT delays 10.30am – 1pm
  • Dorgan’s Road - 10am – 1.30pm
  • Magazine Road, from junction with Dorgan’s Road to St Francis’ Avenue - 10am – 2pm
  • St. Francis’ Avenue - 10am – 2pm
  • COLLEGE Road - From junction of St. Francis’ Av as far as Orchard Rd.
  • Access to BONS SECOURS HOSPITAL is via Glasheen Road and Highfield Avenue or from city side. - 10am – 2pm
  • ORCHARD Road - 10am – 2pm
  • WILTON Road -Local traffic only. Avoid and use Sarsfield Road & City Link for access to the city. -10am – 2pm
  • Access to Holy Ghost Church from Highfield Avenue and Sarsfield Roundabout
  • FARRANLEA ROAD & district - Garda-assisted traffic only - 10.30am – 2pm
  • MODEL FARM Road - General. NO TRAFFIC from junction of Farranlea Park to Minster’s Cross. - 10.30am – 2pm
  • Dennehy’s Cross to Highfield Avenue - local access only. - 10.30am – 2pm
  • Limited traffic from Rossa Avenue to MODEL FARM RESTAURANT and Ministers Cross OUTBOUND only. - 10.30am – 2pm
  • Inchigaggin Lane - Access for residents only - 10.30am – 2.30pm

    • Area: CARRIGROHANE; WESTERN ROAD

    • CARRIGROHANE Road - Outbound traffic only. - 10.30am – 2.30pm
    • Stop/Go in operation at Inchigaggin Lane. - EXPECT long tailbacks to Victoria Cross from 11.30am – 1.30pm
    • WESTERN ROAD - Please avoid and use Sarsfield Road & South City Link for access to/from city. Use North Mall or Blarney Street for access to city. - 10.30am – 2.30pm
    • EXPECT long delays at Orchard Road/Farranlea Road & Victoria Cross, especially from 11.30-1pm. No access from Wellington Bridge from 10.30am – 2.30pm
    • Wellington Bridge - Closed inbound.
    • Please use Leemount Cross for access to west and Sunday’s Well or Blarney Street for access to city. - 10.15am – 2.30pm
    • Mardyke Walk - Restricted access for residents only. - 10.30am – 2.30pm
