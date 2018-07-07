Cork City firefighters vote to continue industrial action

Cork City firefighters have voted overwhelmingly to continue their industrial action and to subsequently escalate it to a full strike if they feel it is necessary.

It emerged recently that all other full-time firefighters around the country have received backmoney linked to pay restoration, except those in Cork city.

Cork City Council is being called on to accept the terms of a national agreement and pay its firefighters the money owed to them.

Fire Brigade personnel in Cork City staged a protest outside City Hall just over a fortnight ago.

Two weeks' notice would have to be given in advance of any strike.

Speaking to Cork's 96FM and C103 News today, Sinn Féin City Councillor Thomas Gould said that the firefighters just want what they are entitled to.

"There was a 97% vote in favour of action and a 95% vote in favour of strike, if it was necessary," he said.

"Now, the firefighters don't want to strike, all they're looking for is what they're entitled to under national pay agreements."

- Digital desk