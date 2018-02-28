Cork City Council to close all but essential services

Cork City Council has advised local residents that only essential services will be provided on Thursday and Friday, subject to review.

The city is expected to be hit extensively by snow blizzards and high winds tomorrow.

Car parking services at Paul Street, North Main Street and Black Ash Park and Ride will not be available.

City Hall and New Civic Offices, public parks, swimming pools, Cork Archives, libraries, public museum, Elizabeth Fort, St Peters Cork, Lifetime Lab and the Civic Amenity Kinsale Road will all close.

The Council asked members of the public to be mindful of the elderly and vulnerable within their community as the severe weather continues.

The Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team said it will continue to keep matters under review and issued the following numbers for assistance in the event of an emergency.

Roads or Flooding issues: 1800 28 30 34

Housing Maintenance: 021-4298710 (from 9am Thursday )

Irish Water: 1850 278278

Clare County Council offices and facilities will be closed to the public from 1pm tomorrow and will re-open on Monday morning with business as usual, weather permitting.

The Cliffs of Moher Visitors Centre will close to the public from 1pm tomorrow and will reopen on Saturday at 8am, weather permitting.

- Digital desk