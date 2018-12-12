Cork City Council sell historic derelict house for over €400k

Cork City Council has agreed to sell an historic derelict house it acquired last summer but has decided to hold on to a nearby landbank despite an offer of over €500,000.

The decision to dispose of Inchigaggin House, on Inchigaggin Lane off Carrigrohane Road, on the western outskirts of the city for €420,750 was signed off by city councillors during Monday’s council meeting.

Inchigaggin House

But it is understood that members of the council’s finance committee decided for strategic reasons to retain ownership of a nearby 4.7-acre landbank, with access off Model Farm Road and located just inside the county boundary, which had an offer of €535,000 on the table.

It is understood that councillors will reassess the future of this site after the city boundary extension in May which will bring the landbank within the city’s planning functional area.

The two items were among several routine property disposals which came before councillors on Monday for decision.

Councillors rubber-stamped the disposal of Inchigaggin House, which sits on about 1.6-acres of land, to a Diane Halpin for €420,750.

The derelict, protected, nine-bay, two-storey house dating from about 1800, is in a poor state of repair and in need of complete refurbishment.

The property is in a landscape preservation zone - which is zoned prominent and strategic metropolitan greenbelt.

It was bought by the city as part of a strategic €2.6m 106-acre land acquisition in the area which was finalised last summer.

Certain conditions have been attached to the sale of the house, including a duty on the purchaser to redevelop or refurbish the property and remove dereliction within three years of the date the deal is closed.

If that isn’t done, the council said it will place the property on the Derelict Sites Register, which will incur an annual levy on the market value of the property.

And if the redevelopment isn’t done to the council’s satisfaction, the owner will be prevented from selling the property on without the council’s written consent, or the council will reacquire for the original sale cost.

The council owns several parcels of land in the Leemount, Carrigrohane area.

In 2006, it bought 36 acres at Leemount, and in 2009, it bought 19 acres on Inchigaggin Lane.

In June, it concluded the purchase of the 106-acre property mix around Inchigaggin Lane and on Carrigrohane Rd, which included Inchigaggin House, and 76-acres both north and south of Carrigrohane Rd, which is zoned prominent and strategic metropolitan greenbelt.

The council says the disposal of Inchigaggin House, and its plans to lease some of the other landbanks for agricultural use, will help it recover a portion of the purchase costs.

The council said the acquisition of land in this area, which will see significant flood defence work over the comings years, will also help it in due course to provide amenities in the area.