Cork City Council nominate Senator Joan Freeman to contest Presidential election

Independent senator Joan Freeman has been nominated by Cork City Council to contest this year's presidential election.

The council's resolution is to be ratified at the next full meeting of the council.

I am delighted to get my first nomination for presidency this evening. 14 to 0 with 11 abstaining. @corkcitycouncil #votejoan #joanforaras pic.twitter.com/quCYg0BQp7 — Joan Freeman (@SenJoanFreeman) September 3, 2018

Senator Freeman, who is a psychologist, mental health activist and independent politician, was nominated with 14 votes with 11 abstentions.

Freeman is the founder of Pieta House, a suicide intervention charity based in Dublin. Since 2006, Pieta House has established twelve additional centres across Ireland and has provided free therapeutic services to over 30,000 people.

Senator Joan Freeman nominated by Cork City Council - 14 votes #aras18 — David Linnane (@LinnaneNews) September 3, 2018

Cork City Council also heard submissions from businessman Gavin Duffy, journalist Gemma O'Doherty, actress Sarah-Louise Mulligan, farmer John Groarke and musician and lecturer, James Smyth.

