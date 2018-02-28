Cork City Council issues flood alert

Cork is likely to see some flooding in the low-lying areas of the city centre from Thursday until Monday, the City Council has warned.

A period of very high astronomical Spring Tides is likely to cause flooding on Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Mathew Quay, Fr. Mathew Street, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Lavitts Quay, Kyrls Street, Kyrls Quay, Crosses Green, Sharman Crawford St and Wandesford Quay.

There is a lower level of risk for flooding along the South Mall, Lapps Quay, McSwiney Quay, Albert Quay, Kennedy Quay, Proby’s Quay, French’s Quay, Lancaster Quay, Sullivan’s Quay and Lower Glanmire Road.

Property owners in the affected areas have been advised to take all necessary precautions.

A limited stock of gel-bags available for collection at the Council Depot at Anglesea Terrace until 7pm today and from 9.30am-1pm tomorrow.

A tidal surge and periodic strong southerly/south-easterly winds are also predicted over the next few days. These factors combined will result in tide levels higher than the natural tide levels.

A number of road closures and traffic restrictions will be put in place. These will be introduced prior to flood events in order to reduce any negative impact of traffic movements through standing water.

File photo of previous flooding on Fr Mathew Quay

