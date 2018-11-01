Cork boy, 8, tells court his father sexually assaulted him and 'never stops hitting us'

Liam Heylin

An eight-year-old boy testified by video in a trial that his father threatened and strangled him, put his hands on him under his clothes and photographed him when he was going to the toilet or coming out of the shower.

This evidence was put before a jury of five women and seven men at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today.

The 42-year-old denied a total of 35 charges. Sixteen of the charges are for sexually assaulting his son and one of the counts is of neglecting him. There are 17 counts of sexually assaulting his daughter and one of neglecting her.

The only evidence put before Judge Brian O’Callaghan and the jury yesterday was of a video recording of the defendant’s son being interviewed by a specially trained member of An Garda Síochána.

“He never stops hitting us. He threatens us,” the boy said in his evidence.

The young boy said, “He put his hand under my clothes. It just feels so weird with his fingers – a bad feeling… I would say stop it, he would stop it but then he does it again the next minute.” Asked how many times it happened, he replied, “Millions.”

My dad took pictures of me. He does it often. He would be sending them to his dad and it is really embarrassing. I saw pictures (on his father’s phone) of me going to the bathroom and coming out of the shower.

“He would not take it of the upper part, he would take it of the lower part, my privates and my bum.”

Asked how he knew his father photographed him coming out of the shower when he was about to get a towel, he replied, “He has his phone up. The back of it started flashing. I heard the sound – tsh, like that.

“I think he would be sending them to his dad. I don’t think he would be just looking at them. His dad does the same to me,” the complainant said.

Asked how many times his father photographed him, he said, “Thousands.” Asked how he felt he replied, “Disgusted. I did not like it at all. I keep deleting them day by day.” He described another time when he said his father kicked the family dog and that the dog was crying the whole night.

He described another occasion when he said his father called him a pr**k and threw a hot dinner over him.

Opening the case to the jury, Jane Hyland, prosecution barrister, said there were two kinds of offences alleged against the defendant in respect of his son and daughter and that the preponderance of those charges was of sexual assault. She said there was on neglect, or cruelty, charge against him in respect of each child.

The boy testified by video recording when he was eight and he is now aged ten and his sister is 11.

Seamus Roche, defence senior counsel will cross-examine the boy tomorrow. The boy is in a room in the courthouse linked to the particular courtroom by video.