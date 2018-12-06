Cork-born Glenroe actor Dónall Farmer has died

Actor Dónall Farmer, known for his role as Fr Tim Devereux in Glenroe has died.

Dónall Farmer

The Corkman helped found the Everyman Theatre in his native city.

A graduate of UCC, he was also known for his roles in other RTÉ shows Ballykissangel and Remington Steele

He joined RTÉ in 1964 before being sent to the BBC for training after which he commenced a career at the State broadcaster which included being their Head of Drama.

Update: 12:00 Tributes are pouring in for Dónall Farmer after news of his death broke this morning.

Sad news on #Cork actor Dónall Farmer who has passed away #RIP https://t.co/7bLQJyg9n8 — KEN TOBIN (@KENNYTCORK) December 6, 2018

R.I.P. Donal Farmer. Loved that scene in Glenroe with Joe Lynch's Dinny using the confession box to outwit Fr Devareux. — Tweetledumb (@PhelanNick) December 6, 2018

- Digital Desk