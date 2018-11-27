Cork-based researchers ranked among world's most influential scientists

Ten Cork-based researchers who work on topics as varied as gut health, stress, obesity and depression have been ranked among the top 1% of the most influential in the world.

The researchers who work for APC Microbiome Ireland, a collaboration between UCC and Teagasc, the Irish Agriculture and Food Development Authority, have been named in the 2018 world list of Highly Cited Researchers.

Ten APC Microbiome Ireland scientists feature in 2018 Highly Cited List. Pictured (left to right) front row: Professor Catherine Stanton, Teagasc, Professor Elke Arendt, UCC, Dr. Orla O'Sullivan, Teagasc. Back row: Professor Paul Ross, UCC, Dr. Paul Cotter, Teagasc, Professor John Cryan, UCC and Professor Colin Hill UCC. And not in the Picture: Professor Ted Dinan, UCC, Professor Ger Fitzgerald, UCC and Professor Paul O'Toole, UCC. Photo: Tomas Tyner, UCC.

The list includes 17 Nobel laureates and is compiled by US-based Clarivate Analytics which identifies influential researchers who are leading the way in solving the world’s biggest challenges.

The researchers work in the areas of food, microbiome and health.

Prof Mark Ferguson, director general of Science Foundation Ireland and chief scientific adviser to the Government, congratulated the team, saying: “To have 10 researchers who are working to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges in the areas of food, microbiome and health, ranked in the top 1% of their fields alongside Nobel laureates, is a fantastic achievement.”

Prof Fergus Shanahan, Director of APC Microbiome Ireland saluted his colleagues.

“It is great to see APC scientists ranked in the top bracket of science, yet again, and it is testimony to what can be achieved by talented individuals who work together,” he said.

The ten APC researchers named are:

*Prof Elke Arendt of the School of Food & Nutritional Sciences, UCC

*Dr Paul Cotter, Head of Department of Food Biosciences at Teagasc Food Research Centre

*Prof John Cryan, Head of Dept. of Anatomy & Neuroscience, UCC

*Prof Ted Dinan, Professor of Psychiatry, UCC

*Prof Ger Fitzgerald, Professor of Food Microbiology, Head of the School of Microbiology, UCC

*Prof Colin Hill, Professor of Microbial Food Safety, School of Microbiology, UCC

*Dr Orla O’Sullivan, Research Officer in Teagasc Food Research Centre and

*Prof Paul O’Toole, Professor of Microbial Genomics, School of Microbiology, UCC

*Prof Paul Ross, Head of College of Science Engineering & Food Science, UCC

*Prof Catherine Stanton, Senior Research Officer, Teagasc, Dept. Psychiatry, UCC.