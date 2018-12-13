Cork barman no longer works in pubs after headbutt by customer

A barman rolling a cigarette at the end of a night’s work was headbutted in the face by a customer and has since stopped working in pubs as a result of the attack.

Alex McSweeney, 23, of 50 Cherry Lawn, Church Road, Blackrock, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault on Ciarán McCartain.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said the young man was finishing a night’s work in the Pigalle Bar on Barrack Street, Cork, and went out to the smoking area where there was a group of people around a table.

Inspector O’Sullivan said there was a bag of tobacco on the table and the barman asked if he could roll a cigarette. One of the men handed him the pouch.

However, Alex McSweeney was also in this group and he muttered something to the barman and then head-butted him, striking him on the nose.

Friends of the defendant grabbed him and took him from the pub.

A victim impact statement was handed in to the court. Judge Mary Dorgan said it was important that the victim statement would be read out in court so that the accused man would be aware of the effect of his actions.

“The incident on the night in quest had a traumatic effect on me. Being attacked while at work is deeply unsettling. It led me to feel very vulnerable in so far as the perpetrator of the attack then knew where I worked and where to find me if he was of a mind to attack me again or intimidate me. The anxiety the attacked resulted in me leaving the job in Pigalle a short time later.

“This change of occupation, the associated stresses of money problems, security and personal safety, are all attributed to the attack,” the injured party said.

McSweeney had 65 previous convictions including counts for assault and public order offences.

Diarmuid Kelleher said the defendant was doing well now, having come off alcohol, signed up for an educational programme and returned to live in the family home. Mr Kelleher said the young man had a very bad history of abusing alcohol from the age of 13 or 14.

The solicitor said the 23-year-old was now doing much better.

Judge Dorgan said, “The difficulty is that there is a victim here and the victim has suffered greatly. It is good to hear the defendant has tried to turn his life around but the victim has to be compensated before I deal with the matter.”

The judge put sentencing back until April 11, 2019 for the accused to gather €1,500 in compensation.