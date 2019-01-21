Cork All-Star Ashling Thompson appears in court on nightclub assault charges

GAA All-Star Camogie player, Ashling Thompson, appeared before Cork District Court today on charges of assaulting two young women at the Secret Garden nightclub in Rearden’s in Cork almost a year ago.

The 28-year-old arrived at the courthouse on Anglesea Street, Cork, with her solicitor, Eddie Burke, today for the brief hearing.

Ashling Thompson at Cork District Court. Photos: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Cork Courts Limited

She faced charges of assaulting Aoife O’Flaherty and assaulting Jennifer Coakley, both contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act on February 25 2018 at Secret Garden, Rearden’s, Washington Street, Cork.

Initially, she also faced the more serious charge contrary to Section 3 of the same act, namely assault causing harm to Jennifer Coakley. However, this charge was dismissed.

In order to prosecute a case of causing harm it is necessary to produce medical evidence of the alleged harm. In this case Sgt. Gearóid Davis explained: “We have been unable to get medical records on the Section 3 charge.”

The sergeant went on to say that that State would apply to withdraw that charge. Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to an application by Mr Burke to dismiss the charge.

In effect, that left Ashling Thompson facing two charges of simple assault – charges which are dealt with at district court level and not by indictment at the circuit court.

Mr Burke, solicitor, applied for a copy of garda statements on the two assault charges.

Judge Kelleher then adjourned the case until February 18 for that to be done.

When the matter comes before the court in a month’s time it will then be indicated by the defence if pleas of guilty or not guilty are being entered.

Ashling Thompson was captain of the Cork camogie team which won the O’Duffy Cup in 2015.

She has two All-Star awards and three All-Ireland club medals won with her Milford club in North Cork.