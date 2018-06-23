Cork Airport's main runway closed after 'hard landing'

The main runway at Cork Airport has been closed after a hard landing invoking a light aircraft.

The aircraft, en route from Waterford, made a hard landing on Runway 16 at around 4.30pm which resulted in its nose gear snapping.

Aircraft damaged at Cork Airport during landing. Luckily doesn't seem to be any injuries. pic.twitter.com/nbVgaGuFzV — Sean Cronin (@SeanCronin1973) June 23, 2018

There were no injuries. Early indications suggest the aircraft may be beyond repair.

The nose wheel of a light aircraft en route from Waterford to @CorkAirport collapsed on landing on runway 16 causing a temporary closure of the runway.There are no reported injuries to the pilot who walked from the aircraft. — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) June 23, 2018

The runway is closed pending the arrival of a crane and a low loader to remove the aircraft.

Hi Leanne, you will be glad to know that there were no injuries to anyone and the crane required to lift the damaged aircraft is on site and will have the runway clear presently. pic.twitter.com/o1TiaronPK — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) June 23, 2018

The closure of the runway led to the diversion of one Aer Lingus flight to Shannon and of a business jet to Dublin.

Several outbound flights have been delayed.