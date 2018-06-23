Cork Airport's main runway closed after 'hard landing'

The main runway at Cork Airport has been closed after a hard landing invoking a light aircraft.

The aircraft, en route from Waterford, made a hard landing on Runway 16 at around 4.30pm which resulted in its nose gear snapping.

There were no injuries. Early indications suggest the aircraft may be beyond repair.

The runway is closed pending the arrival of a crane and a low loader to remove the aircraft.

The closure of the runway led to the diversion of one Aer Lingus flight to Shannon and of a business jet to Dublin.

Several outbound flights have been delayed.

By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

