Contractual issues led to document delay in CervicalCheck inquiry

The acting head of the HSE says contractual issues with smear test labs have led to the delay in giving documents to the inquiry into CervicalCheck.

Health Service management has met with Dr Gabriel Scally to discuss getting information to him sooner.

The HSE has also said technological limitations in the health service are part of the reason they can not give Dr Scally some documents in a searchable format.

John Connaghan, acting Director General of the HSE, says they are working to give the inquiry all the information needed.

"The HSE has provided to Dr Scally as many of the documents as possible that have been requested by him within the timescale required.

"Documents pertaining to contracting of laboratory services have been prepared for release but in some instances required legal clearence and in the other instances the consent of other parties prior to their release."

John Connaghan

- Digital Desk