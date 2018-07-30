'Contingency plans' in place to store medicines post-Brexit, Taoiseach confirms

The Taoiseach has said that Ireland is preparing for a potential shortage of medicines here in the event of a hard Brexit.

Leo Varadkar said the country is making “contingency plans” should a new regulatory regime come into force in the UK when they leave the EU.

It follows last week's announcement by the British Government that it's to begin stockpiling medicines and blood supplies in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit.

Meanwhile, there are almost 350 vacant hospital consultant posts across the Health Service.

New figures from the HSE in today's Irish Times show that Cork University Hospital, which has 130 consultants, has 33 vacant positions.

In Galway University Hospital 18 consultant posts are vacant, while Tallaght and St James' Hospital's in Dublin have 43 posts to be filled.

Digital Desk