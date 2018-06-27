Consumers warned other suppliers likely to raise prices as Electric Ireland announce price hikes
27/06/2018 - 20:34:00Back to Consumer Switch Ireland Home
Electric Ireland's announcement of price hikes may be followed by other providers, it was suggested tonight.
The company's 1.1m customers will be paying 6% more for their electricity from August.
While gas bills will also be increased by 8%.
Eoin Clarke from Switcher.ie says customers of other suppliers may be hit with price hikes too.
"Other suppliers may announce price increases of their own in the coming months. This has typically happened in the past."
Due to continued increases in wholesale energy costs, we will be increasing the price of electricity by 6.2% and gas by 8%. More details https://t.co/nul4Wh0fT8— Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) June 27, 2018
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here