Consumers warned other suppliers likely to raise prices as Electric Ireland announce price hikes

Electric Ireland's announcement of price hikes may be followed by other providers, it was suggested tonight.

The company's 1.1m customers will be paying 6% more for their electricity from August.

While gas bills will also be increased by 8%.

Eoin Clarke from Switcher.ie says customers of other suppliers may be hit with price hikes too.

"Other suppliers may announce price increases of their own in the coming months. This has typically happened in the past."

"But if you haven't switched in the last 12 months we would strongly urge you to do so now. The average dual fuel customer can save around €342 per annum by switching from a standard tariff to the cheapest tariffs that are available."

