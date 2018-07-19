Consumers warned as price of potatoes looks set to increase

Consumers are being warned of a possible increase in the cost of potatoes.

The Irish Farmers Journal is reporting that the recent drought means yields are expected to be significantly down on last year.

The price hike is likely to affect new season potatoes, with suppliers also having to factor in increased production costs.

A survey of potato stocks has found that those in cold stores will last until September, however, this is unlikely to be enough to cover demand from packing and peeling markets.

