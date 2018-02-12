Consumers more confident about future of Irish economy
Consumers are more confident about the future of the Irish economy.
January's KBC Bank/ESRSI consumer sentiment index is at its highest level in 17 years.
Austin Hughes is KBC Bank's Chief Economist.
He says consumers, though, are not necessarily experiencing a boom.
He said: "There is a sense that things have stopped getting worse for many consumers.
"It is not that they are enjoying a boom but there is less gloom about.
"There are fewer people saying that their financial circumstances are continuing to worsen.
"I think confidence is returning."
- Digital Desk
