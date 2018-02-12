Consumers more confident about future of Irish economy

Consumers are more confident about the future of the Irish economy.

January's KBC Bank/ESRSI consumer sentiment index is at its highest level in 17 years.

KBC's Austin Hughes.

Austin Hughes is KBC Bank's Chief Economist.

He says consumers, though, are not necessarily experiencing a boom.

He said: "There is a sense that things have stopped getting worse for many consumers.

"It is not that they are enjoying a boom but there is less gloom about.

"There are fewer people saying that their financial circumstances are continuing to worsen.

"I think confidence is returning."

- Digital Desk