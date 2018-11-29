Consumer watchdog investigating deposits policy in restaurant industry

The consumer watchdog has launched an investigation into a restaurant industry push for non-refundable deposits to tackle the problem of no-shows.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission insists it has no issue with individual restaurants adopting the policy.

However, it says the industry-wide campaign by the Restaurant Association of Ireland to charge those who don't turn up is the problem.

The RAI insists it has done nothing wrong.

May Frisby is a Dublin-based restaurateur and says no-shows can have a big impact on profits, especially during the busy Christmas period.

"Most restaurants will be depending on the money they take in during December to pay bills in January when it's completely dead," she said.

Nobody can afford empty tables, and with that in mind, it's helpful to have a procedure in place.

No-shows don't work for anybody and deposits are a way of ensuring people turn up," she said.

