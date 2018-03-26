Consultants unhappy about new rosters at National Children’s Hospital

The National Children’s Hospital has been hit by a new row over rosters for consultants.

The HSE is offering contracts which for the first time could see them asked to work in shifts over a 24-hour, seven-day week.

The move is being opposed by the Irish Medical Organisation.

IMO vice president Dr Peadar Gilligan said it is a major change from their present hours.

"So, the working week for a consultant is 8 to 8, as per the contract, Monday to Friday, and five hours on Saturday and five hours on Sunday," he said.

"And of course on top of that, there is the on-call requirement, so in the event of there being an emergency that requires, for example, the surgeon coming into the hospital, they will do so."

- Digital desk