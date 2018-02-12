Construction sector regains confidence

Confidence is back in construction.

The Ulster Bank PMI index for January shows the fastest rate of grow for eight months.

File image.

Chief Economist Simon Barry says it is a strong start to the year and that is good for jobs - and for housing.

He said: "The housing element of our survey showed further improvement in January.

"The pace it increased at in the early part of the year was very strong.

"So while we are not going to solve the housing shortfall in a matter of months but it certainly does offer some encouragement that at least progress is being made and we are moving in the right direction."