Constituency office of senior Democratic Unionist defaced with graffiti

The constituency office of a senior Democratic Unionist has been daubed with graffiti.

East Derry MP Gregory Campbell’s Coleraine premises was defaced over the weekend.

Mr Campbell said: “This isn’t the first time a pathetic incident like this has occurred.

“What is hard to understand is how someone would think that a political figure that has been attacked, intimidated, threatened and had attempted murders made against him might be put off by a bit of graffiti that had poor spelling in it.

“In case they are unsure, I won’t be.”

