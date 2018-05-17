Conor O'Hora gets three years for harassing RTÉ newsreader Sharon Ní Bheoláin

Conor O'Hora has been jailed for three years for harassing RTÉ newsreader Sharon Ní Bheoláin.

O’Hora, of Heather Walk in Portmarnock in Dublin had pleaded guilty in March on the basis of recklessness to harassing newsreader Sharon Ni Bheolain between March 27, 2013 and January 7, 2014.

The 41-year-old also pleaded guilty to one charge of the possession of child pornography on February 18, 2014.

He also discussed the possibility of abducting, torturing and raping her with someone else online.

He described those chats as "just a really bad fantasy"

More to follow.