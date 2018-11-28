Conor McGregor fined €1,000 and banned from driving for six months over speeding

Conor McGregor has been fined €1,000 and banned from driving for six months for speeding in Kildare.

He was doing 154km in a 100km zone on the N7 in Kill in October 2017.

The case was first called before Naas District Court last week where the sportsman did not appear before the Judge but was represented by his legal team who asked for a summary of the evidence.

The matter was adjourned until this afternoon.

Mr McGregor appeared at the courthouse to contest the charges today.

Conor McGregor arrives at Naas District Court in Co Kildare today. Photo: Niall Carson/PA.

More to follow

Digital Desk