Conor McGregor due back before US court today

Conor McGregor is due back before a US court today.

The Dubliner was charged with assault and criminal mischief, after an incident before a UFC event in April.

The charges relate to an attack on a bus before UFC 223 on April 5, during which two fighters were injured.

After the incident, Conor McGregor handed himself into police, was charged and then released on bail.

Last month he attended a brief court hearing in New York during which the court was told a plea was being negotiated.

After that hearing, he spoke outside the court where he expressed regret for his actions.

