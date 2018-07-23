Conor McGregor back in New York court this week

A New York lawyer believes Conor McGregor will avoid a criminal record over the UFC bus attack in April.

The Dublin MMA fighter is due back in a Manhattan court on Thursday after being charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanour assault.

It is expected he will escape a custodial sentence which will allow him to keep competing in the US.

Civil and criminal lawyer Dimitriy Shaknevich believes he is likely to cut a plea deal.

"Immigration as it relates to criminal consequences is a grey area, there's really no black and white," he said.

I'm sure his lawyers have done the very best they could to ensure that he'll be able to freely travel which is really the most significant hurdle that they had to cross.

Digital Desk