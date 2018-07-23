Conor McGregor back in New York court this week
23/07/2018 - 10:12:00Back to Court case Ireland Home
A New York lawyer believes Conor McGregor will avoid a criminal record over the UFC bus attack in April.
The Dublin MMA fighter is due back in a Manhattan court on Thursday after being charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanour assault.
It is expected he will escape a custodial sentence which will allow him to keep competing in the US.
Civil and criminal lawyer Dimitriy Shaknevich believes he is likely to cut a plea deal.
"Immigration as it relates to criminal consequences is a grey area, there's really no black and white," he said.
Digital Desk