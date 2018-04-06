Conor Mc Gregor has handed himself into police in New York

The NYPD has confirmed Conor McGregor is being held in a New York police station.

Officers say charges are to be reviewed by the District Attorney after an alleged attack on a UFC bus yesterday

McGregor, who was stripped of his UFC lightweight title this morning, gatecrashed the UFC 223 media day, sparking chaotic scenes.

Video footage emerged on social media of what looked like McGregor and his entourage storming into the Barclays Center and making their presence felt.

A video on the Instagram story of Felice Herrig - who fights at UFC 223 - was captioned 'Conor McGregor causing trouble' - and appeared to show him attempting to throw a guard rail and chairs at a bus.

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig's IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

The Notorious presented himself to police at around 2.30am Irish time.

- Digital Desk