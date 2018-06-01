Confusion in Dublin Aiport as PA system stuck on evacuation mode

There was confusion at Dublin airport this morning after the PA became stuck on evacuation mode.

An emergency announcement was being broadcast on loudspeakers asking passengers to evacuate the area.

The airport has confirmed that there was no evacuation - and the alarm was due to a fault in the system.

The alarm has since been switched off.

People posted videos of the announcement on social media.

