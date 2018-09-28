Confidential line for reporting bribery and corruption being launched by Gardaí

A new confidential line for reporting bribery and corruption is being launched.

It is hoped it will help bring to light cases that would otherwise go unreported.

The new message based system will allow callers to leave a confidential voicemail for members of the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit.

The unit was set up last year as part of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau in order to tackle bribery and corruption both here and abroad.

It comes following the recent enactment of legislation adding new offences on corruption within and outside the state.

Gardaí said that the confidential line provides an avenue for concerned people to report cases which might otherwise go unreported.

Digital Desk