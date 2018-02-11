Concerns over lack of specialist consultants in regional hospitals

Concern are being expressed at the number of consultants in the country's hospitals without specialised training.

Fianna Fáil's Health Spokesperson Billy Kelleher says in some facilities it is a significant proportion of the total employed.

He says there are 73 non-specialist doctors working in consultant roles.

Deputy Kelleher said that it is more common in hospitals outside major cities.

"It is an issue of concern, it's primarily an issue of concern in provincial hospitals, we don't have that difficulty in the capital and the major centres," he said.

"But when you go out to the provinces, it is more difficult to recruit consultants and specialist consultants so there is more healthcare being delivered in our regional hospitals out side of the major urban areas by consultants who are not on the specialist register."