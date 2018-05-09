Concerns alcohol bill could stop sale of some magazines in Ireland
Concerns have been raised that magazines like Vogue, GQ and Hello could be about to disappear from Irish shelves.
If the alcohol bill passes it would see all publications which advertise alcohol products come with a health warning, which is not required in other countries.
Patricia Callan, director of the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland, described a situation in Lithuania.
"One of these bizarre scenarios has already played out in Lituania where they have brought in similar rules," she said.
However, Chairman of the Alcohol Health Alliance Professor Frank Murray does not think it will be a problem.
"It will be well within their reaches, commercial organisations, to develop magazines which will be suitable for the Irish market and which will adhere to the laws that are in place here," he said.
Digital Desk
